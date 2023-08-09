ED raids premises of Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda in money laundering probe

Gurugram, Aug 9 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda and others as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

Officials of the central agency reached Kanda's palatial house and his now defunct airline company MDLR's office in the civil lines area of Gurugram around 6 am, police said.

The raids are being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and some premises in Delhi and Sirsa are also being covered, as per the sources.

The case in which he is being investigated is not known. Kanda, 57, is an MLA from Sirsa from Haryana Lokhit Party -- a political outfit floated by him. He has in the past been a former minister for home, industries and urban local bodies of the state. The politician was recently acquitted by a Delhi court in the high-profile case of abetment of suicide by Geetika Sharma, a former air hostess in the MDLR airlines. It is understood that Kanda had earlier met ED officials in connection with this probe. PTI NES COR VN VN