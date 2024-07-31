ED raids result of BJP's frustration after defeat in assembly bypolls: Himachal minister Jagat Negi

Shimla, Jul 31 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh minister Jagat Singh Negi said Wednesday the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids against a state Congress MLA were the result of the BJP's frustration at having lost six out of the nine assembly seats where bypolls were held recently.

Earlier in the day, the ED raided the premises of Congress MLA R S Bali, some private hospitals and their promoters as part of a money laundering investigation into an alleged Ayushman Bharat scheme fraud.

About 19 locations in Shimla, Kangra, Una, Mandi and Kullu districts, apart from those in Delhi, Chandigarh and Punjab were searched, officials said.

Speaking to PTI here, Negi said raids were conducted during the bypolls to affect the result and now after the BJP's defeat, raids are being conducted to harass Congress leaders and divert people's attention.

"The ED raids are the result of the BJP's frustration," the revenue and horticulture minister said, and asked, "Why raids have not been conducted against the mafia whose names were taken time and again in the Vidhan Sabha?" The money laundering case filed on July 16 stems from a January 2023 FIR registered by the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau for allegedly generating "fake" AB-PMJAY (Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna) cards.

The ED has alleged that many medical bills were generated on such "fake" cards, causing a loss to the exchequer and the public with the total "proceeds of crime" in this case estimated to be around Rs 25 crore.

The ruling Congress in the state won six out of the nine assembly bypolls held recently.

By-elections were held for six assembly seats in June following the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs. Bypolls to the other three seats were necessitated due to the resignation of three Independent legislators.