ED raids to break morale ahead of LS polls: Cong MLA Amba Prasad's mother

Ranchi: Congress legislator Amba Prasad's mother Nirmala Devi on Tuesday said the ED raided the premises of her daughter to break her morale ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday carried out searches against Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad and some others allegedly linked to her as part of a money laundering investigation.

Devi, a former MLA talking to media persons outside her Hazaribag residence said that her daughter Amba Prasad is in Ranchi while her son-in-law was in Delhi.

"I had no idea of the raid, as I was not inside. I knew it through media persons. I am no longer in politics. I had told my daughter to leave politics," she said.

Devi said, "The action (ED raids) is being carried out to break the morale before the election".

Meanwhile, Amba Prasad was seen at her Ranchi-based residence. She was seen waving her hands and raising thumbs and victory signs to media persons from a window on the first floor of her residence.

Jharkhand Congress legislative party leader Alamgir Alam said that only members of the opposition are being targeted. "Why only leaders of the opposition are being targeted. This is just the beginning of the election session and they (BJP) cleared their intentions", he told reporters.

Jharkhand Congress working president Bandhu Tirkey said that the action is meant to harass the MLA.

A clutch of FIRs related to alleged illegal sand mining, extortion and some other crimes have formed the basis of the ED action being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.