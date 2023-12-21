ED recovers insurance, property documents from arrested Bengal minister's office

Kolkata, Dec 21 (PTI) Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have recovered insurance-related documents worth Rs 10 crore, besides other property papers during a raid conducted at the office of arrested West Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, an official said on Thursday.

Several agreement documents for purchasing paddy from farmers were also recovered during the search operation at Mallick’s office at 'Aranya Bhavan' in Salt Lake on Tuesday, he said.

"There were numerous insurance papers worth Rs 10 crore and many documents related to properties either registered under fake identities or under the minister's name," the officer told PTI.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he said.

The forest minister was arrested from his residence in the early hours of October 27 by the ED for his alleged involvement in the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam.

Mallick is currently undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM Hospital for several health-related issues, including diabetes. PTI SCH RBT