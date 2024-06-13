ED registered case against KCR, claims BJP MP Raghunandan Rao

Hyderabad, Jun 13 (PTI) The newly-elected BJP MP from Medak in Telangana M Raghunandan Rao on Thursday claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case against former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Raghunandan Rao, who was addressing a meeting of party activists, however, did not go into the details of the alleged case against KCR.

"ED has registered a case sometime back against former Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao ji," he said.

Raghunandan Rao, who expressed gratitude to the Medak voters for electing him in the recent Lok Sabha polls, also said he would be accessible to party activists to address their problems. PTI SJR GDK SJR ROH