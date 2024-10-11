ED registers money laundering case into recent Delhi drugs bust; undertakes searches

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday registered a money laundering case into the recent narcotics seizure in the national capital and conducted searches in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram and some other cities, official sources said.

The Delhi Police Special Cell on October 2 seized over 560 kg cocaine and 40 kg hydroponic marijuana, estimated to be worth Rs 5,620 crore, from a godown in the Mahipalpur area of south Delhi.

A total of seven persons have been arrested by the police till now in the case.

ED sources said the federal agency raided the premises of various accused and suspects including that of Tushar Goel and his wife in Vasant Enclave and Rajouri Garden areas of Delhi.

The residential premises of Himanshu Kumar in Prem Nagar in Delhi and that of Bharat Kumar in Nalasopara, Mumbai, are also being searched.

The business premises of Tushar Books Publication Private Limited and Tulip Publications Private Limited in Jhandewalan area of Delhi and ABN Buildtech Private Limited in Gurugram were also raided, the sources said.

In the second such narcotics haul, the Delhi Police Thursday seized 208 kg of cocaine worth Rs 2,080 crore from a rented shop in west Delhi.

The second case is linked to the October 2 case. The ED is probing this drugs haul too, they said.