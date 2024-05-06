ED remand of Sikander Singh Chhoker extended

Gurugram, May 6 (PTI) A city court on Monday extended by three days the Enforcement Directorate remand of Sikander Singh Chhoker, one of the directors of real estate firm Mahira Group, police said.

Sikander is son of Dharam Singh Chhoker, Congress MLA from Samalkha in Haryana.

The Chhokers are being investigated by the ED for allegedly siphoning off money collected from homebuyers for a real estate project in Gurugram, they added.

An ED team produced Sikandar Singh Chhokar before Sessions Judge/Special Judge Subhas Mehla on Monday following the completion of his five-day remand, said police.

During the hearing, the ED maintained that the accused was not cooperating in the investigation and sought his custody for nine more days.

The counsel for Chhoker opposed the ED's plea and said that the allegations levelled against his client were false, they added.

During the remand, the accused would undergo a medical examination, the court instructed the ED. Also, he can meet his lawyer between 2 pm to 3 pm daily. PTI CORR RT RT