ED searches e-commerce platform sellers in FEMA probe

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches against some sellers who do business on e-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart as part of a FEMA investigation, official sources said.

Multiple locations in Delhi, Gurugram (Haryana), Hyderabad (Telangana) and Bengaluru (Karnataka) are being searched, the sources said.

They said the action is related to the financial transactions being done by some of the "preferred" vendors and sellers who do business through Amazon and Flipkart like e-commerce platforms.

The probe is being conducted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said. PTI NES DV DV