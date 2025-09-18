ED searches in Rs 200 cr bank fraud, benami probe against Sasikala, others

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches in Chennai and Hyderabad as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged Rs 200 crore bank fraud and benami assets probe against Sasikala, a close aide of late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa, and some others, officials said.

At least ten premises in the two cities linked to a person named GRK Reddy, related to the Marg group and an alleged benami of Sasikala, are being raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA, they said.

The probe is related to a Rs 200 crore alleged bank fraud in which the CBI had filed an FIR, they said.