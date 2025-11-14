ED searches in Delhi-NCR, Jaipur in cocaine trafficking case

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted simultaneous searches in Delhi-NCR and Jaipur in a drug trafficking-linked money laundering case related to the seizure of over 80 kg cocaine, official sources said.

At least five premises in these cities are being covered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The case pertains to confiscation of 82.53 kg of "high grade" cocaine worth around Rs 900 crore exactly an year back from the Janakpuri and Nangloi areas of the national capital by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Five persons, mostly hawala operators, were arrested in the case apart from cash seizure of over Rs 4 crore.

This was a case of high quantity seizure of the party drug in Delhi.

The drug was meant to be sent to Australia, according to the NCB statement issued then. PTI