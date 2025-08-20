ED searches in Punjab 'muafi land' case; SAD leader's premises covered

Jalandhar, Aug 20 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches in Punjab and Chandigarh, including at the premises of an Akali Dal politician, as part of a money laundering probe into alleged misuse of a 'muafi land', official sources said.

At least eight locations are being raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case against Wahid Sandhar Sugars Ltd. and related persons.

A premise linked to Jarnail Singh Wahid, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) politician in Phagwara, was also covered during this operation, the sources said. He is a former co-owner of the said sugar mill.

The company or its representatives could not be contacted immediately for a comment on the ED action.

The ED investigation stems from a September 2023 FIR of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau alleging the said company "misused" the 'muafi land' which was initially allotted by Maharaja Jagat Jit Singh of Kapurthala State in 1933.

A 'muafi land' is exempt from paying revenue.

Wahid, his wife and son were earlier arrested in this case by the Vigilance Bureau.

"The said muafi land was intended to be used for running a sugar mill as per the conditions of allotment and mortgage. Sale of the said land was not allowed," a source said.

Wahid Sandhar Sugars acquired the rights to run the sugar mill on the 'muafi land' in 2000, and the company "breached" the conditions and mortgaged and sold the said land, the source added.

This caused a loss to the state government, and the estimated "proceeds of crime" in this case is about Rs 95 crore, as per the central probe agency. PTI NES RHL