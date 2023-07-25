ED searches premises linked to Haryana Congress MLA

New Delhi/Guguram, Jul 25 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided multiple premises linked to Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker and his family as part of a money laundering probe against them linked to an alleged real estate fraud, official sources said.

Advertisment

Chhoker is a legislator from the Samalkha assembly seat in the Panipat district of the state.

Investigators of the federal probe agency raided a number of premises of the MLA and his son in Panipat, Gurugram and Hisar. His younger son is stated to be the promoter of a real estate company, the sources said.

Details of the investigation are awaited. PTI NES NSD NSD