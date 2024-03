New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday searched the premises of Aam Aadmi Party leader Deepak Singla in Delhi as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

Singla had unsuccessfully contested the Delhi assembly polls on an AAP ticket from the Vishwas Nagar seat.

The sources said the searches were linked to some alleged financial irregularities. PTI NES RHL