ED searches premises of businessman, staffers in Mumbai for evading Rs 190 crore

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out searches at the premises of a businessman and his employees in Mumbai for allegedly evading customs duty to the tune of Rs 190 crore by creating fake export documents to misrepresent goods as being exported to Nepal and Bangladesh, while actually selling them domestically.

ED officials said searches were conducted in the case of M/s Titan Sea & Air Services Pvt Ltd and others recorded on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi.

The residential and business premises of Vikas Garg, one of the key persons behind the evasion of customs duty of Rs 190 crore, and his employees were searched on Wednesday, the officials said.

The entities were incorporated outside India in the names of the employees for effecting imports and exports.

Fake export documents including invoices and shipping bills were allegedly created to misrepresent goods as being exported to Nepal and Bangladesh, while actually selling them domestically and thereby evading the customs duty, the ED officials claimed. PTI NES ACB KSS KSS