Chennai, Sep 12 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at 30 places across Tamil Nadu in a case related to money laundering in sand mining, officials said.

The searches were on at the premises of individuals in Chennai, Pudukottai and Dindigul, they said.

The searches were being conducted against the sand mafia and contractors under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).