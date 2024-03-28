ED seeks further 7 days of custody for Kejriwal in liquor scam case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate sought further 7 days of custody for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in liquor scam case at the end of his ED custody on Thursday.

Advertisment

Earlier, entering the courtroom in Rouse Avenue court at the end of his ED custody in the liquor scam case, Kejriwal said, "It is a political conspiracy and the people will give an answer to it."

Kejriwal was responding to a question asked by a journalist about Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's remarks that the government cannot function from jail.

On Wednesday, his wife Sunita claimed her husband would do a "big expose" on the alleged excise policy scam in court on Thursday.

Advertisment

His wife is also present in the courtroom.

She claimed her husband will reveal the details of the alleged liquor scam in court on Thursday and also present evidence.

She said when she met him in ED custody, he told her that the central agency has conducted more than 250 raids in connection with the "so-called liquor scam" in the last two years but "not a single paisa" has been found.

Advertisment

The ED raided Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendar Jain's places but no money was found. They raided our (CM residence) place and found just Rs 73,000, she said and asked whether the money was from the "so-called liquor scam.

Refusing to interfere with the arrest of Kejriwal, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice on the AAP leader's petition challenging his arrest and the subsequent remand to the ED's custody, and asked the agency to file its response to it as well as his plea for interim relief of release before April 2.

The judge, in the order, clarified the matter would be taken up for final disposal on April 3 and no adjournment shall be granted.