ED seizes 58 properties of Bulandshahr man, associates in money laundering case

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has seized 58 immovable properties worth more than Rs 27 crore of a man from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and his associates who allegedly duped numerous people through land fraud.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach these assets registered in the name of Sudhir Kumar Goyal, his wife Rakhi, close associates Jay Prakash and Alok Kumar alias Jagga, and his partnership firm Sri Siddhivinayak Properties.

The total value of these properties is Rs 27.49 crore, the ED said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from various FIRs registered by Uttar Pradesh Police on charges of cheating, forgery and fraud against Goyal and his "gang members".

Police had arrested these persons last year under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act and they are currently lodged in Bulandshahr jail.

During the probe, it was found that Goyal built 10 illegal colonies where plots were sold at exorbitant prices without change of land use and without any basic infrastructure or facilities, the ED claimed.

Goyal, "in connivance" with a few businessmen and his "gang members", used the modus operandi of selling the same plot of land to many people, selling non-existent plots to investors, selling plots on the basis of forged and fabricated papers, selling agricultural land as residential land.

The agency had conducted searches at his locations on January 9 and seized records of "large-scale" organised cheating and fraud.

Documents seized during the searches and gathered from the revenue authorities show that Goyal deliberately showed the value of most of the transactions below the fair market value and generated huge proceeds of crime in the form of cash which were further invested for developing other "illegal" colonies, the ED said.