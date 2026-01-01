ED seizes fresh assets worth Rs 10 cr from Delhi farmhouse in case against UAE-based criminal

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate seized Rs 1.22 crore in cash and jewellery worth Rs 8.50 crore from a Delhi farmhouse on Thursday after a fresh round of searches in connection with a money laundering investigation against UAE-based absconding criminal Inderjit Singh Yadav, officials said.

The federal probe agency on Wednesday recovered Rs 5.12 crore in cash, a suitcase containing gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 8.80 crore, and documents linked to assets worth Rs 35 crore during searches in this case from the premises of a man named Aman Kumar in south Delhi's Sarvapriya Vihar.

Fresh cash of Rs 1.22 crore and jewellery worth Rs 8.50 crore have been seized on Thursday from a farmhouse of a man named Sunil Gupta, according to the officials.

Gupta had in the past given loans to Kumar, an alleged accomplice of Yadav, the officials said.

An attempt was made by Kumar to "dissipate" the proceeds of crime by transferring funds to Gupta after the ED investigation was initiated, they said.

Gupta, Kumar and Yadav could not be contacted for a comment on the ED charges made against them.

The money laundering case against Yadav pertains to alleged illegal extortion, coercive loan settlement of private financiers and earning commission from such illegal activities. The ED case stems from 14 FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police against Yadav and his associates.

The ED has said Yadav was "wanted in various cases of Haryana Police and is currently absconding and operating from the UAE".

The agency had conducted the first round of searches in this case on December 26 and 27 at 10 locations in Delhi, Gurugram and Rohtak in Haryana. Apart from locations linked to Yadav, it also raided premises related to a company named Apollo Green Energy Ltd.

The ED claimed Yadav, owner and "key controller" of a company named Gem Records Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (operating as Gems Tunes), is a known "strong man" involved in criminal activities like murder, extortion, coercive settlements of loans, illegal land grabbing, cheating, and violent offences. PTI NES KVK KVK