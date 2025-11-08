ED seizes over Rs one crore cash, luxury cars in immoral trafficking probe

Kolkata, Nov 8 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized more than Rs 1.01 crore in cash and two high-end vehicles during raids conducted at multiple restaurants and bars in the city as part of its ongoing probe into an organised immoral trafficking racket, an officer said on Saturday.

In addition to the cash haul, the central agency has also seized several digital devices and property-related documents, believed to be linked to financial transactions associated with the alleged trafficking network, he said.

"Investigators have also identified several bank accounts suspected of facilitating illegal money transfers," the officer said, adding that the investigation is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Simultaneous raids were conducted across several establishments in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal as preliminary investigations indicate that some of these venues were being used as operational bases for the trafficking syndicate, he added.

The case stems from an FIR filed several years ago in connection with a trafficking incident in the Baguiati area on the outskirts of Kolkata. PTI SCH RG