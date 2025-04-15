ED seizure of Congress properties an attempt to influence democratic process: Gehlot

Jaipur, Apr 15 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate's action of seizing Rs 661 crore worth properties of the Congress party and National Herald was an attempt to influence the democratic process, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday.

"The BJP government's intention is to gradually make the Congress financially incapable through such efforts," he said.

Gehlot said such an attempt was made before the Lok Sabha elections too, when Congress' bank accounts were sealed by the the income tax department.

"The action of first the Income Tax Department and now the Enforcement Directorate is condemnable," Gehlot wrote in a post on X.

"It has been more than five years now for the National Herald case. The Enforcement Directorate is taking action against the Congress illegally. Clear evidence of illegal recovery from companies was found in the electoral bonds received by the BJP, but the Enforcement Directorate did not even give a notice to any BJP leader," Gehlot said.

Similarly, a media trial is being conducted by calling Robert Vadra for questioning again and again, the former chief minister said.

"Congress is a party of a mass movement. The BJP government and the Enforcement Directorate cannot break our morale with such actions," he added. PTI SDA RUK RUK