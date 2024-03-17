Advertisment
ED sends ninth summons to Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi liquor scam case

Shailesh Khanduri
Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued the ninth summons to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case asking him to join the investigation on March 21.

The summons were issued a day after a Delhi court granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate against him for skipping summons in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Kejriwal appeared in the special court after sessions court dismissed his appeal for exemption from physical appearance.

 

Enforcement Directorate Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party Delhi liquor scam ED summons to Arvind Kejriwal
