ED sends ninth summons to Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi liquor scam case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued the ninth summons to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case asking him to join the investigation on March 21.

The summons were issued a day after a Delhi court granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate against him for skipping summons in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Kejriwal appeared in the special court after sessions court dismissed his appeal for exemption from physical appearance.