ED sends 6th summons to Kejriwal; asks him to appear on Feb 19

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued sixth summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear for questioning on February in an excise policy-linked case.

Last week, a Delhi court asked Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 on a complaint filed by the ED for skipping summons noting that prima facie the AAP chief was "legally bound" to comply.

Kejriwal on Friday last (February 2) skipped the fifth summons.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor had earlier written a letter to the ED, terming the summonses as "illegal and politically motivated". He alleged they were aimed at preventing him from campaigning in elections.