ED sleuths grill Bengal minister for second consecutive day in teachers' recruitment scam

Kolkata, Sep 26 (PTI) West Bengal Correctional Services minister Chandranath Sinha on Friday appeared before sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for questioning in connection with irregularities in the teachers' recruitment scam, a senior official said.

This was the second consecutive day that Sinha appeared before ED officers for questioning in the matter.

"The minister was questioned today. He was questioned about his involvement and dealings, savings and investments," the official said.

Sinha, who appeared in front of the ED officers in the morning, left the central agency's office around 6.15 pm and said that he was quite hopeful of the positive outcome.

"I have cooperated with the ED officers. I am quite hopeful that this Durga Puja will remove all the doubts and bring forth the truth," the minister said.

Sinha had also appeared before the ED sleuths on Thursday and was questioned for nearly seven hours.

A special court here on Wednesday had rejected the central agency's plea for Sinha's custody in this connection with their investigation of the matter.

The court, however, directed Sinha to cooperate with the ED and visit its office on September 25 and 26 so that he can be questioned.

Sinha has been accused by the central investigating agency of misusing his position to facilitate illegal hiring practices in exchange for bribes for the teachers' recruitment. PTI SCH RG