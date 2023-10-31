ED starts grilling arrested Bengal minister in ration distribution scam

Kolkata, Oct 31 (PTI) The ED began grilling arrested West Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick at its city office on Tuesday in connection with its probe into the alleged multi-crore rupees ration distribution scam, an official said.

Mallick (66), the state forest minister, was brought to the ED office at the CGO complex in Salt Lake on Monday night after he was declared fully fit and discharged by the hospital, where he was undergoing treatment after he collapsed in the court on October 27.

"Our officers have started questioning the minister to find out his involvement in the scam. They have a list of questions for him which were framed on the basis of the replies given by his former aides and personal assistant," the official told PTI.

Two ED officers are interrogating Mallick and his responses are being "noted down", he said.

ED sleuths are also questioning Mallick, who was the state food and supplies minister from 2011-21 about the details of his bank balance and three companies where his wife and daughter held directorial positions, the official said.

The central probe agency is also grilling Amit De, Mallick's current personal assistant, and other associates in connection with its ongoing probe, he added. PTI SCH KK KK