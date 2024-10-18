ED starts verifying documents at MUDA office in site allotment 'scam' probe

Mysuru, Oct 18 (PTI) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday started verifying documents at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office here in connection with a probe into alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M, official sources said.

The ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against the chief minister in the case.

The federal agency had also invoked relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him. Siddaramaiah is also facing Lokayukta investigation in the same case.

Siddaramaiah's wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others are also accused in the case registered by the Lokayukta. PTI KSU RS KH