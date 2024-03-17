ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money laundering case linked to DJB

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 18 in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), official sources said Sunday.

This is the second case registered under the anti-money laundering law in which the 55-year-old politician, also the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party AAP, has been called.

He has been issue notice for questioning in the Delhi excise policy linked money laundering case too. Kejriwal has skipped eight summons in this case till now, terming them illegal.