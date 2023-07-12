ED summons Bengal minister to Delhi in coal pilferage case

Kolkata, Jul 12 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued a summons to West Bengal Law Minister Malay Ghatak asking him to appear before its officers in connection with its ongoing probe into the coal pilferage case in the state, a senior official said.

The Asansol Uttar MLA, who skipped appearing before the ED officers several times, has been asked to reach in person the central probe agency's New Delhi office next week, he said.

"Mr Ghatak has been asked to appear in person before our officers in New Delhi next week. Till date, he has skipped meeting our officers more than 10 times,” the official told PTI.

He was summoned a couple of times last month but he skipped appearing before the ED saying he was busy with the elections in West Bengal, he said.

“Now that the elections are over, we have issued a summons to him," he said.

The official said that the central probe agency is trying to find out what was Ghatak's “exact role” in the scam.

So far, Ghatak has appeared twice before the ED officers for questioning in connection with the scam.

Last September, the CBI conducted search operations at Ghatak's residences in Kolkata and Asansol. PTI SCH NN NN