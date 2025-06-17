ED summons D K Shivakumar, his brother in Aishwarya Gowda 'fraud' case

Bengaluru, Jun 17 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh, for questioning in an alleged cheating case linked to a money laundering probe against a local woman, official sources said on Tuesday.

The federal probe agency had arrested the local woman -- 33-year-old Aishwarya Gowda -- in April following searches against her and Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni.

The ED had then said in a statement that the woman claimed proximity with various "high-profile" politicians and cheated people by promising them high returns against gold, cash and bank deposits. She is alleged to have used the name of Suresh and claimed to be his sister.

There are at least three cheating cases registered at Chandra Layout and Rajarajeshwari Nagar police stations in Bengaluru against Gowda, who is accused of borrowing gold and Rs 10 crore and not returning them.

Confirming that the ED officials served him a notice when he and his brother were not at home, Shivakumar said he instructed those at home to receive the notice.

He said his brother had lodged a police complaint alleging that someone was misusing his name.

Regarding the summons, the Deputy CM said, "My brother will cooperate with the ED whichever way possible. He will assist the ED by giving a statement. Some people who were cheated had come to me and explained to me." He said some people complained to him that they were cheated by a woman who introduced herself as his younger sister.

"I have told police to investigate it. So, we are ready to cooperate with the ED, whichever way possible," Shivakumar said.

When asked whether he would appear for the investigation, he said, "We respect the law of the land and investigation. We are committed to cooperate in the fight against swindlers. We have to give justice to the society and the people of the state. This is our duty, which we will do." Suresh, a former MP, said the ED had summoned him in connection with the Gowda case to gather information and investigate case from every aspect.

He said the ED wanted him to be present on June 19.

"But since I have pre-decided events, I orally told the ED officials that I will appear before them on Monday. The ED officials asked me to give it in writing. I will write a mail to them," Suresh said.

He said he would get to know after appearing before the ED officials.

Suresh clarified that he has no financial dealings with Gowda. "Since she belonged to my constituency, I had met her on two occasions," the former MP said.

Suresh had also lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru Police, saying his name was being "misused". The ED is understood to have recorded the statement of Kulkarni as part of the investigation.

Kulkarni, in his interaction with the press following the ED raids, denied any wrongdoing, saying financial dealings between him and Gowda, if they existed, could be traced easily.

The money laundering case against Gowda and her husband, Harish K N, apart from others, stems from various FIRs filed at different police stations in Karnataka.

The allegation in the FIRs, the ED said, is that Gowda, her husband and others entered into a criminal conspiracy to "cheat" several individuals by taking gold, cash and funds through bank accounts from them, promising a "high rate" of return.

"However, the accused neither returned the money nor gave the promised return. She also threatened the investors of dire consequences in case of further pursuance of the matter by claiming her proximity to various high-profile politicians," the ED had said.

It said "incriminating" documents related to money laundering activities, digital devices and Rs 2.25 crore in cash were seized during the searches.

Criticising the ED action against MLA Kulkarni, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had termed it a "political vendetta".

"The ED raids are the outcome of politics of vengeance. Centre carries out these kinds of raids," he had told the press.

He sought to know why the ED never raided properties owned by BJP leaders. PTI NES RHL GMS GMS KH