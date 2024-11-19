ED takes custody of 2 UP exam paper leak 'masterminds'

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The ED on Tuesday said it has taken the custody of two "masterminds" accused in a money laundering case linked to alleged question paper leak of the Uttar Pradesh police constables recruitment and some other tests conducted by the state public service commission in 2023.

Advertisment

Ravi Attri and Subhash Prakash were taken into custody following an order issued by the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Lucknow. The two were lodged in jail after the state police had arrested them in these question paper "leak" cases.

The duo are "masterminds" of the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam paper leak and Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's (UPPSC) RO (review officer) and assistant review officer (ARO) exam paper leak case in 2023.

As per a statement issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), they and their associates "leaked" question papers of these exams and generated proceeds of crime by providing these leaked papers to aspirants before the scheduled date.

Advertisment

Arrangements were made for candidates to gather at resorts in Manesar in Haryana and in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, the ED said.

"Significant credits and cash deposits were observed in the bank accounts of the accused just after the release of exam notifications and till/after the date of exam," the ED said. PTI NES SKY SKY