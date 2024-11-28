ED team attacked in Delhi during raids in cyber crime case, one person detained

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team undertaking searches in a cyber fraud linked money laundering case was allegedly attacked and one of its members was injured while raiding a farmhouse here on Thursday, officials said.

Advertisment

The agency has registered an FIR about the incident which took place at a farmhouse that was raided by ED team led by Suraj Yadav in the Bijwasan area of the national capital. The farmhouse falls under the Kapashera police station in southwest Delhi.

The Enforcement Officer (EO), who suffered minor injuries during the attack, continued with the searches after he was given first aid, the officials said.

The probe pertains to a case against the PYYPL application (app).

Advertisment

The Delhi Police in its statement said an information was received regarding manhandling an ED team at Bijwasan area. Kapashera Station House Officer (SHO) along with other staff reached the spot where the raid was being carried out.

Two lady officers of the CRPF were also present in the raiding team of the ED.

According to the statement, Ashok Kumar Sharma, who is a chartered accountant (CA) by profession, owns the farm house.

Advertisment

"Yash, who is relative of Sharma, has been apprehended in connection with the attack and is being further interrogated," police in the statement said.

It has been alleged that Sharma and Yash were allegedly involved in attack on the ED team. Further investigations are on.

The search operations, according to sources, has been launched after the ED got inputs from the I4C and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) about cyber crimes like phishing, QR code cheating and part time job fraud leading to fraud with many people.

Advertisment

It was found that money earned through this cyber fraud was being layered through as many as 15,000 'mule' accounts and withdrawn using debit and credit cards.

Using these cards, it was found, money was remitted to top up virtual accounts on UAE-based Pyypl payment aggregator and subsequently funds were used from Pyypl to buy crypto currency.

The network was being run by some chartered accountants (CAs), the sources claimed. PTI NES ALK ALK KSS KSS