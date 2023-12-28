ED team seize over Rs 1.85 crore from accused in online fraud

Kolkata, Dec 28 (PTI) A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths Thursday seized over Rs 1.85 crore during search operations in a house in Kestopur area of the city in connection with a probe into cyber fraud, an ED officer said.

The ED team came from Bihar to West Bengal on Wednesday and conducted raids in the house at Rabindrapally in Kestopur of North 24 Parganas district and seized the cash, he said.

"The accused person was not there in the house. His friend was present and we conducted the search operation. We seized around Rs 1.87 crore in cash, which appears to have been accumulated by duping people through online fraud," he said.

Initial probe revealed that the accused stayed in the house with his friends on rent, the officer added.

The ED team was assisted by local police, he added. PTI SCH KK