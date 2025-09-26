ED to hold presidency of Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network Asia Pacific for 2026

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday said it will hold the presidency of the global body Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network of Asia Pacific (ARIN-AP) for 2026.

"It is an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the strengthening of international cooperation in asset recovery," the federal probe agency said in a statement.

For the current year, Mongolia is holding the chair of this network.

ARIN-AP is an informal platform of practitioners and experts aimed at strengthening cooperation in the identification, tracing, freezing, and recovery of criminal proceeds.

It enables direct exchange of information between contact points of member jurisdictions, thereby expediting transnational cooperation and enhancing the effectiveness of law enforcement action.

"The presidency will allow ED to deepen synergies with global initiatives, promoting stronger international partnerships in tackling Proceeds of Crime and sharing India's expertise in combating financial crimes and money laundering," the ED said. PTI NES RR MNK MNK