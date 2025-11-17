ED to record statement of former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh in financial irregularities case

Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials has initiated steps to record the statement of former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh in connection with their ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities at the institution, an official said on Monday.

Ghosh is currently lodged in Presidency Correctional Home, where the agency intends to question him, the official said.

"The agency investigators filed an application before the ED's special court here seeking permission to record his statement under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, which has been approved. The ED is scheduled to submit details of the statement-recording process before the court on December 14," he said.

The corruption inquiry gained momentum after the rape-murder of an on-duty woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 last year. After the case was transferred to the CBI, financial irregularities at the hospital during Ghosh's tenure came under scrutiny.

The CBI registered the first corruption case and conducted searches at Ghosh's residence, seizing multiple documents.

Parallel inquiries also began at the state level, with a Special Investigation Team initially formed to probe broader financial misconduct at the hospital.

Amid the ongoing investigations, former deputy superintendent of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Akhtar Ali, a colleague of Ghosh, moved the Calcutta High Court seeking an ED probe into alleged corruption during the latter's tenure.

The ED subsequently opened an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) based on the CBI's FIR.

Besides Ghosh, several others are under the ED scanner in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the institute.