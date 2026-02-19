Edappadi Palaniswami accuses DMK of raising state autonomy ahead of elections

Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI) The leader of the opposition, AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Thursday accused the DMK government of raising the issue of state autonomy with an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections.

He wondered why the DMK did not consider state autonomy when it was part of the central government during the tenures of then-Prime Ministers I K Gujral and H D Deve Gowda.

“You did not consider state autonomy then. You are talking about it now because the elections are approaching,” Palaniswami said while speaking in the Assembly. PTI JSP SSK