Edappadi Palaniswami leads NDA, he is TN CM candidate: Nainar Nagenthran

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), Aug 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran on Sunday said AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami will be the chief minister if the NDA wins the 2026 Assembly election.
Speaking to reporters here, Nagenthran, when asked on the contradictions between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIADMK top leader Palaniswami's statements over government formation if the alliance wins polls next year, the BJP leader said Palaniswami led the alliance in the state.
Nagenthran's attention was drawn to Shah's repeated coalition government pitch and Palaniswami's assertions that AIADMK will form the government on its own by winning a majority.
"Our NDA alliance's leader is EPS (Edappadi Palaniswami) in Tamil Nadu and after the completion of the Assembly election, whatever decision they take, that is it (that is final)," he said.
Asked on the top AIADMK leadership reportedly being upset over Shah's remark that the NDA alliance parties will form the government, he said no one has any regrets.
Explaining, Nagenthran said Shah meant "alliance party's (AIADMK) rule." He further said: "You should not confuse much, the goal is dislodging the DMK from power, several happen to be the DMK's B-team." To a pointed question on the chief ministerial candidate of the NDA in Tamil Nadu, Nagenthran shot back:"Which is the bigger party in the alliance in Tamil Nadu? The government (if and when formed) will be under whose leadership? I have already told you that it will be Edappadi Palaniswami, confusion should not be caused." He further asserted that Palaniswami will be the Chief Minister if the NDA wins the 2026 Assembly election.
On August 22, Shah, alleging that the DMK is leading the most corrupt government in the country, expressed confidence that in Tamil Nadu a regime of the BJP, AIADMK and other constituents of the NDA will form the government, following victory in the 2026 Assembly election.
Since April this year, Shah has commented more than once that NDA will form government in the state following win in the Assembly polls next year. Palaniswami has also been maintaining that the AIADMK will form the government on its own. PTI VGN VGN KH