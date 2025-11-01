Edappadi Palaniswami to chair AIADMK district secretaries meeting on Nov 5

Chennai, Nov 1 (PTI) A meeting of district secretaries, to be chaired by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, will be held here on November 5, the AIADMK said on Saturday.

The 'consultative meeting' of district secretaries will be held at the party headquarters 'Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maaligai,' and all the district secretaries should take part in the meeting without fail, a party release said.

The meeting to be held soon assumes significance as it comes close on the heels of the expulsion of veteran leader K A Sengottaiyan from the party. The seventy-seven-year old leader from the western 'Kongu' region, is an MLA representing Gobichettipalayam (Erode district) constituency.

He was expelled from the AIADMK on October 31, 2025; a day after he met expelled leader O Panneerselvam and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dhinakaran.

A former Minister and 9-time AIADMK MLA, Sengottaiyan met the two leaders at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district on the occasion of the Guru Pooja of freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

In September, Sengottaiyan had given an ultimatum to the AIADMK leadership to readmit ousted leaders to strengthen the party. After he set a 10-day deadline to bring back expelled leaders, he was relieved from his party posts of AIADMK organisation secretary and Erode Suburban (West) district secretary.

On September 9, he met Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi and said he apprised them about unifying and strengthening the AIADMK by bringing back expelled leaders. On October 30 too, Sengottaiyan reiterated his "unity" mantra when he met Dhinakaran and Panneerselvam.

On Saturday, Palaniswami said the decision to expel Sengottaiyan was final and binding.

On Saturday, Palaniswami said the decision to expel Sengottaiyan was final and binding.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, confidante of late party supremo, V K Sasikala and her close relative TTV Dhinakaran were the key leaders to face expulsion from the AIADMK in the past.