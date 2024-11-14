'Edathavalam' set up at Kochi airport to facilitate Sabarimala devotees

Kochi, Nov 14 (PTI) An 'edathavalam' (halting point) has been established at the International Airport here for pilgrims traveling to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple by air.

The facility, located in a 5,000-square-foot area near the police aid post on the domestic arrivals side, was inaugurated by State Industries and Law Minister P Rajeeve on Thursday.

The minister stated that the government has ensured all necessary facilities to provide a smooth and convenient pilgrimage experience for the devotees.

"For many years, a significant number of Sabarimala pilgrims have travelled by air. It was only last year that we first arranged a terminal for Sabarimala pilgrims at the airport. Around 6,000 devotees used the terminal facility during the last pilgrimage season," Rajeeve said. "This time, the halting point at the airport is being launched with even better facilities." The new facility includes a flight information display system within the 'edathavalam,' as well as a food counter, a prepaid taxi counter, and a help desk provided by the Travancore Devaswom Board, according to an airport statement.

Additionally, budget accommodation facilities are available for pilgrims at the 0484 Aero Lounge in the airport. These facilities can be booked by calling 0484-3053484 or emailing 0484reservation@ciasl.in, it added. PTI TGB SSK TGB SSK ROH