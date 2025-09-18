EDII chief calls on Mizoram CM, proposes setting up entrepreneurship institute

Aizawl, Sep 18 (PTI) Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) Director General Sunil Shukla on Thursday called on Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and discussed the feasibility of establishing the Mizoram Entrepreneurship Development Institute (MEDI), an official statement said.

Shukla informed the CM that EDII was willing to establish the Mizoram unit of the institute using CSR and other funds from central schemes if the state government provides suitable land for it, the statement said.

He said the institute will focus on entrepreneurship, skill training, startups, incubation and mentoring in the initial five years.

The institute will be strengthened and expanded to have its own campus after eight years, Shukla said.

In response, Lalduhoma assured Shukla that a coordination committee will be formed to pursue the matter effectively, the official statement said.

He said the proposal covers a vast scope as several departments have to be involved, which require wider consultation.

Established in 1983, EDII with its headquarters in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, has established entrepreneurship development centres in different states. PTI CORR MNB