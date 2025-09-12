Editor of online portal held for posting 'communally provocative' message

Mangaluru, Sept 12 (PTI) The co-founder and editor of online portal 'Postcard' has been arrested for allegedly posting a communally provocative message on social media, the police said on Friday.

Mahesh Vikram Hegde had put up a post on Facebook under the name 'Postcard' on September 9.

According to police, the post read, “Honourable Chief Minister, try sending a bulldozer once into the mosque of those who pelted stones at the Ganesh procession, and you will see that such incidents will not recur anywhere in the state next year.” Following the post, the police registered a case under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators traced Hegde to Bengaluru, where he was detained.

He was produced before the jurisdictional CJ and JMFC court in Moodbidri on September 12, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Police said further investigation is underway.