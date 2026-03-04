Editors Guild condoles death of veteran journalist HK Dua

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The Editors Guild of India on Wednesday condoled the death of veteran journalist H K Dua, saying he was widely respected for his deep understanding of Indian polity and sharp insights.

Dua not only upheld the highest values of media ethics, but was also a vocal champion of media freedom and free speech, the guild said in a statement.

During a distinguished career spanning over five decades, Dua had the unique distinction of helming four major Indian newspapers, The Indian Express, Hindustan Times, The Times of India and The Tribune, it said.

It added that Dua was widely respected for his deep understanding of Indian polity and sharp insights and he served as the media advisor to two prime ministers, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Shri HD Deve Gowda, besides also serving as India's ambassador to Denmark.

Dua, a long-term member of the Editors Guild of India (EGI), served as its general secretary between 1987-89, and president from 1992 to 93, the statement further said.

He continued to be a valued advisor to the guild as an ex-officio member of its executive committee, it said.

"Dua not only upheld the highest values of media ethics, but was also a vocal champion of media freedom and free speech. The guild is deeply saddened by his passing," the statement added.

HK Dua, a distinguished journalist and a veteran of Indian public life passed away on Wednesday at the age of 88. He breathed his last peacefully this afternoon at a private hospital, a member of his family said.

His cremation will take place at Lodhi Road crematorium on Thursday.

Dua was admitted to the hospital around three weeks ago. He was survived by wife Adity and son Prashant.

He served as editor of The Hindustan Times (1987-94), Editor-in-Chief of The Indian Express (1994-96) and The Tribune (2003-09) and Editorial Advisor for The Times of India (1997-98). PTI ACB OZ OZ