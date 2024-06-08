Editors Guild hails Ramoji Rao as trailblazer

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The Editors Guild of India on Saturday condoled the death of its former president Ramoji Rao, the founder of Eenadu daily and the ETV network.

Rao breathed his last in Hyderabad early on Saturday.

The Guild said Rao would be best remembered as being a media owner who on several occasions took on the establishment and fearlessly spoke truth to power.

"He was a trailblazer in many ways. Besides launching the multi-edition Eenadu daily, he was the head of the Telugu news and entertainment network, ETV, and also set up the Ramoji Film City," it said in a statement.

The Guild said Rao would remain an icon and continue to inspire journalists of this country.

Rao was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan. PTI SKU SKU SZM SZM