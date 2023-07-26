Editors Guild on fact-finding mission on media coverage of Manipur violence

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Editors Guild of India on Wednesday said it was putting together a team of senior journalists for a fact-finding mission to document the coverage of the ethnic clashes in Manipur in the local and national media.

Advertisment

In a statement, the Guild voiced its "deep concern" over the "discernible bias" in the coverage of the ethnic clashes that broke out in Manipur on May 3.

"The primary aim of the team will be to provide an impartial and accurate analysis of the reporting of clashes, by both local and national media, and foster greater self accountability and reflection on press' conduct," the statement said.

The Guild said it has observed that rather than upholding objective and fact based reporting, there has been a discernible bias in the coverage. "This biased reporting is leading to further divisions and violence in the already strife-torn state of Manipur," it said. The Guild has also appealed for financial support for the fact-finding mission from journalists and the civil society. PTI SKU ZMN