Sandeshkhali: Editors Guild says arrest of Republic Bangla journalist Santu Pan is 'worrisome'

New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India on Tuesday termed as "worrisome" the arrest of an on-duty television journalist by the West Bengal Police.

In a statement here, the Guild said the journalist -- Santu Pan -- was reporting live on television when he was whisked away by policemen.

Pan, a journalist with Repulic Bangla, was arrested from Sandeshkhali in West Bengal on Monday late evening.

"His arrest while on duty is worrisome," the Guild said.

The statement said the police should certainly investigate if allegations have been levelled against the journalist but to take him away while he was reporting is indeed a cause for concern.

"The Editors Guild calls on the administration in West Bengal to conduct a speedy inquiry and ensure that no injustice is done to Pan. The government must also do everything it can to protect freedom of the press," the statement said.