Editors Guild terms disturbing cases against Telugu daily by AP police

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The Editors Guild of India on Friday termed as "disturbing" the registration of criminal cases against a Telugu daily by the Andhra Pradesh Police.

In a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Guild said the state police had registered criminal cases against 'Sakshi' daily in different police stations, including one for reporting on a press conference by a political leader, an event that was also reported by several other newspapers and media outlets.

"This selective application of criminal law appears to be an overreach by the police," the Guild said in the letter to the chief minister.

"Through this letter, we respectfully urge you to ensure that the media in Andhra Pradesh is not subjected to harassment through frivolous or selective criminal complaints," it said.

The Guild said the conduct of the police must reflect professionalism and impartiality, and should not give the impression of vindictiveness against any publication.

"Criminal laws should not be weaponised to stifle or intimidate journalists for carrying out their duties in the public interest," the Guild said. PTI SKU KSS KSS