Editors Guild voices concern over criminal complaint threat to broadcast journalist

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) The Editors Guild of India on Sunday voiced concern over a statement by a Congress leader regarding the intention to file a criminal complaint against senior broadcast journalist Shiv Aroor.

Aroor's reportage on alleged electoral irregularities during the Maharashtra Assembly elections and remarks of a psephologist, which were subsequently withdrawn for being erroneous, had riled the Congress.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera had claimed that Aroor's reportage on NDTV was a "malicious attempt" to defame the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

Khera said this "won't go unanswered" and added that a criminal complaint had been filed against the journalist.

In a statement, the Editors Guild said, "Without offering any comment on the content of the broadcast in question, the Guild is troubled by the creeping tendency to invoke criminal charges against members of the media in response to their professional work." The Guild reiterates its longstanding position that criminal laws should not be used as "instruments of harassment" against journalists, it said.

"All political parties are urged to refrain from such measures. There exist multiple avenues, including remedies under civil law, to pursue grievances without resorting to the criminalisation of journalism," the Guild said.

"The Editors Guild remains committed to its twin objectives of protecting press freedom and promoting high standards of editorial leadership. At the same time, it reminds journalists of their responsibility to adhere to the principles of fairness and balance in their reporting," it said.