ED's IPAC raid shows BJP's desperation ahead of election: Mehbooba

Srinagar, Jan 8 (PTI) Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday alleged that the central agencies' action in West Bengal ahead of the election reeked of the BJP's "desperation." She was referring to Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches on the political consultancy firm I-PAC's office and its director Pratik Jain's residence in West Bengal.

"Outrageous abuse of central agencies ahead of elections reeks of the BJP's desperation. When EVM manipulation and voter roll tampering under SIR aren't enough raids become their weapon," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

"This intimidation only confirms the truth that Mamata Banerjee's strategy and the people's support have left the BJP rattled in West Bengal. Will Bengalis allow this brazen bullying of democracy?" she added.

The ED on Thursday conducted searches at the Kolkata office of I-PAC and the home of its director as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam.

The I-PAC office in Salt Lake and Jain's house on Loudon Street were among about 10 premises, including four in Delhi, raided by the federal probe agency in the presence of paramilitary teams.