ED's recruitment scam claim: TN govt slams agency for 'political motives', Oppn lashes out at DMK

Chennai, Oct 29 (PTI) The ED's claim of a cash-for-jobs scam in the Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department was motivated by "political" considerations, the government said on Wednesday, as the opposition lashed out at the ruling DMK over the central agency's charge.

The Enforcement Directorate has sought registration of an FIR by the Tamil Nadu Police into an alleged recruitment scam in the MAWS department as it claimed that certain public servants and politicians were involved.

The federal probe agency has alleged that as many as 2,500 candidates were selected by the state government through this recruitment process and bribes amounting to Rs 25-35 lakh per candidate were collected by the accused.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Minister K N Nehru sought to rubbish ED's allegation, claiming it was an attempt at "maligning the Dravidian model government." He attributed "ulterior political motives" behind ED raking up the issue.

"After failing to blow up an old bank case, this is ED's latest attempt at maligning the Dravidian model government," Nehru said in an official statement.

Listing out details, he claimed that the recruitment process was "transparent and fair," and that there has been no objection raised by the candidates.

Further, the premier Anna University, that conducted the exam, was not under the control of the MAWS department and the varsity has conducted such examinations in the past, he said hinting at the AIADMK period.

"While strongly condemning such actions motivated by political considerations, the MAWS department will resort to all legal options to face the matter," he said.

The opposition AIADMK and BJP hit out at the DMK government over the issue.

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, wanted the state police to immediately register a FIR and initiate swift action.

"This has all the makings of a job racket scam. It is a cruel betrayal of Tamil Nadu's youth," he said in a statement.

BJP leader K Annamalai said the "DMK government under @MKStalin has become synonymous with one scam after another." "The ED has now flagged yet another massive corruption scandal - a brazen cash-for-jobs scam involving 2,538 posts in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department, with bribes of Rs 35 lakh per post," he said in a social media post.

"Only a thorough CBI investigation, monitored by the judiciary, can ensure that those responsible for auctioning government jobs and looting public resources are held answerable and justice is served for the people of Tamil Nadu," he added.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran also demanded a CBI probe into the matter.