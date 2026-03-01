Edtech startups share insights at conclave in Lucknow

Lucknow, Mar 1 (PTI) A two-day national conclave titled 'Savishkar Startup Sangam 2026' was held at the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University here, in which various education technology startups shared their insights with the participants.

On the final day of the conclave organised by Savishkar, an organisation associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), experts called upon the youth to prepare for future challenges by transitioning from job seekers to job creators, an official statement said.

The industry experts, who also engaged in a dialogue with the students, emphasised that the coming decade will belong to Indian tech startups, besides delving into market demands and the intricacies of startup funding.

The conclave saw representatives from various edtech startups, including Physics Wallah and the IIM Lucknow Incubation Centre, share their insights at the conclave, the statement said. PTI NAV ARI