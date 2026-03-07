Educated, empowered women can strongly contribute to progressive nation: President Murmu

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) On the eve of International Women's Day, President Droupadi Murmu said that educated and empowered women can contribute strongly to a prosperous and progressive nation. In a message issued on Saturday, the president asserted that women are the foundation of our society and nation.

Women have demonstrated their talent and hard work in various fields, including education, science, sports, art and defence, the president said.

Emphasising that educated, self-reliant, and empowered women can strongly contribute to a prosperous and progressive nation, Murmu noted that young women are shaping the dreams of a new India, and they need appropriate opportunities, guidance, and encouragement.

"Let us all come together to work towards a society where women have equal opportunities and can move forward and achieve success on the basis of their capabilities," the president said.

Murmu extended best wishes for the successful celebration of Women's Day and for a bright future for all women. PTI AKV MPL MPL