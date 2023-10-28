Educating society a true tribute to Bhagwan Valmiki: Punjab Minister Cheema

Amritsar, Oct 28 (PTI) Strengthening the society through quality education will be a true tribute to saint Valmiki, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Saturday on the occasion of 'Valmiki Jayanti'.

Addressing a gathering after offering prayers at Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal here, Cheema highlighted the state government's efforts in providing quality education to students by setting up institutions such as the Schools of Eminence.

"The progress of any society, state, or nation is impossible without ensuring quality education for all," the minister said.

Cheema said the state's chief minister will soon inaugurate a 'panorama' or exhibition site depicting the life and teachings of Bhagwan Valmiki.

This exhibition site has been built by the Punjab government for around Rs 33 crore at the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal here, he added.

Speaking on this occasion, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh urged people to follow the ideals of Bhagwan Valmiki so that an egalitarian society could be created.

"Strengthening the spirit of peace and harmony in the community is the need of the hour," Singh said.

The Punjab government is making the best efforts for the betterment of every section of society, he added.

Saint Valmiki is the author of the ancient epic 'Ramayana' and is a revered figure, especially among Dalits. PTI JMS CHS RPA